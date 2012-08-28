Syrians fleeing to Jordan, could herald much larger influx-UNHCR

GENEVA Aug 28 The pace of Syrian refugees arriving in Za'atri camp in northern Jordan has doubled, with 10,200 arriving in the past week, heralding what could be a bigger mass movement, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"We do believe this could be the start of a major, a much larger influx into Jordan," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing in Geneva.

Overall, 214,120 Syrians have been registered in four neighbouring countries (Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey), exceeding the UNHCR'S forecast of 185,000 for this year. It has "revised significantly upward" its projection, Fleming added.