UPDATE 1-Syrian refugees strain Jordan's dusty desert camp

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
ZAATARI, Jordan, Aug 30 At a dust-blown refugee
camp in the Jordanian desert, Ayham Qaddah hugs the only member
of his immediate family to survive the rocket which struck his
home in Syria's southern province of Deraa, killing his wife and
three sons.
The young father, caring for his bandaged six-year-old
daughter, is one of nearly 2,000 refugees who have crossed daily
into northern Jordan, overwhelming the efforts of a country with
few natural resources to accommodate them.
Escaping what they say is a brutal and escalating military
campaign by President Bashar al-Assad's forces, the refugees are
hosted in an unfinished camp where aid agencies and authorities
are struggling to provide the most basic shelter and facilities.
Jordan has already declared the influx, which the U.N.
refugee agency says has doubled in the last week, is beyond what
it can deal with and appealed for international help.
The United Nations has registered more than 214,000 Syrian
refugees in four neighbouring countries, with more than 70,000
of those in Jordan, a country of 6.5 million.
Conditions for those who have fled their homes in northern
Syria are equally difficult. Refugees there say Turkey has
closed its borders to Syrians without passports because its
refugee camps, home now to more than 80,000, are full.
Thousands of displaced Syrians forced to wait in sweltering
conditions at border crossings are pinning their hopes on
promised by Turkish officials that they will erect four new
camps that will house 40,000 people.
At Zaatari in Jordan, the sweltering summer heat, limited
facilities and choking, dust-filled winds have prompted
complaints which frequently erupt into protests.
"Look. You cannot tell human beings from the dust," said
Salem al-Awad from the Syrian town of Dael, most of whose
several thousand inhabitants have fled to Jordan. "If there were
decent living conditions we would not complain."
"We chanted that death is preferable to humiliation," he
added, referring to a popular slogan used in anti-Assad protests
in Syria. "We are not coming here to be humiliated. No way."
He was sitting in one of the thousands of small tents in
Zaatari with his wife and five children.
Jordanian officials said hundreds of youths were sent back
across the border on Thursday after riots broke out against
security forces at the camp. Syrians who are deported are taken
back to where they crossed - areas usually controlled by the
rebels rather than Assad's forces.
AGENCIES OVERWHELMED
Saba Mobaslat, programme director at Save the Children,
acknowledged that the aid agencies have been overwhelmed by
refugee numbers.
"Refugees came to a camp that lacks the basics and whose
construction is still being completed and this is a real
concern... We have to question what is leading to almost daily
protests over conditions," she said.
Many people at the camp carry surgical masks to deal with
the dust storms whipped up by a wind so fierce that five tents
were blown away on Thursday, according to refugees.
Water tankers and trucks cram the makeshift entrance to the
camp, some carrying gravel which officials hope can be spread
across the ground to keep the dust at bay.
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative
Andrew Harper said the agency was stepping up services and
support, but acknowledged the scale of the task.
"It's a challenge just to try to keep on top of things and
the environment of Zaatari is not necessarily helping. It's an
atrocious location but it's the only location we've got," Harper
said.
The camp was opened last month before the latest wave of
Syrians fled Deraa, where the uprising against Assad erupted in
March last year. In the last week its numbers have doubled to
24,000 as refugees were driven out by fierce bombardment of
towns in the rebellious agricultural province.
Qaddah, who escaped the rocket attack with his young
daughter, is from the town of Herak, whose residents took up
arms against Assad after months of pro-democracy demonstrations,
inspired by uprisings in other Arab countries.
LAYING SIEGE
Assad's forces entered Herak 10 days ago after laying siege
for weeks and bombarding it with air strikes and artillery,
according to residents who had fled the devastated town.
They said at least 200 people were killed in shelling and
the assault on the town, where bloodied bodies summarily
executed by troops lay strewn in the streets and basements.
Qaddah said "God was merciful" towards his two daughters
Soujoud, 13, Malak 10 and his younger nine-year-old son Abdullah
because they were buried in a marked grave rather than thrown in
mass burial pits he helped dig for unidentified corpses.
Similar exoduses had emptied the nearby agricultural towns
of Tayba, Saida, Dael and Khirbet Ghazala, where poverty and
discontent with Assad's minority Alawite rule erupted into mass
protests by mainly Sunni Muslim residents.
Nineteen-year-old Taghreed Hariri said her family packed up
and left at dawn under the protection of the rebels after a
rocket dug a huge crater in their neighbour's home in Mahaja,
killing an elderly woman and two children.
As aid workers scramble to absorb new arrivals, the United
Arab Emirates has sent hundreds of prefabricated buildings and
thousands of tents. UAE authorities have also promised to cover
the costs of a new camp to shelter up to 20,000 people.
"We know that there are thousands more who wish to come
across in the coming days and so we are desperately racing to
try and put the necessary infrastructure," Harper said.
TURKISH BORDER
In northern Syria, people who have fled fighting in the city
of Aleppo and elsewhere say they are forced to wait in squalid
conditions on the border because Turkey does not have space in
its camps to let them cross.
"All the children have diarrhoea and there is very little
medicine. Only one doctor for over 5,000 people," said Hassan
Leali, 32, who used to work as an electrician until jet fighters
bombed his house in Aleppo a week ago.
Like many, Leali is stuck at the border but scared to return
to Aleppo, where air strikes and artillery attacks are getting
worse. Life is hard for the 13 members of his family, who sleep
on the tarmac of the once-bustling crossing point.
Women dressed in traditional black veils try to find shade
for their children. Some families live under large trucks, which
provide some protection. The mosque has toilets but the lines
are long and there is no clean drinking water.
Huge customs sheds with concrete roofs provide shade and
cool air. But the best spots have been taken and the hundreds
who arrive every day in minivans have to accommodate themselves
elsewhere. People sit with their belongings - fans, mattresses,
pots. The sun-scorched fields are not an option; there are signs
up warning of landmines.
One man, Abu Abdo, said he has been stuck at the border for
two weeks.
"Have you seen the terrorists?" he joked, referring to
Assad's preferred label for the opposition. "Do you know we have
5- and 6-year-old terrorists here?" he said, pointing to a group
of children playing in the dirt.