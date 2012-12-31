Reuters TV cameraman wounded in Syria

* Libyan citizen worked as part of multi-media team
* Injuries not life threatening
ALEPPO, Syria Dec 31 A Reuters television
cameraman was shot in the leg and wounded while filming on the
front line in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Monday.
Ayman al-Sahili, a Libyan citizen working as part of a
Reuters multi-media reporting team, was hit by a rifle bullet
fired from a distance. He was treated in Syria and then driven
across the border to Turkey. His life was not in danger.
The ambulance transporting Sahili to Turkey encountered an
air strike in Aleppo and manoeuvred into an alley until it was
safe to continue the journey.
Aleppo and the surrounding area are largely in the hands of
rebels, but government forces still control territory there and
clashes are common.
More than 45,000 people have been killed in the 21-month war
in Syria, the longest and bloodiest of the conflicts to arise
from the turmoil sweeping the Arab world over the past two
years.
Syria was by far the most dangerous country for journalists
in 2012, with 28 killed there during the year according to the
Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog group.