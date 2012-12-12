Syria opposition urges U.S. to review al-Nusra blacklisting

MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 The leader of Syria's opposition coalition urged the United States on Wednesday to review its decision to designate the militant Islamist Jabhat al-Nusra as a terrorist group, saying that religion was a legitimate motive for rebel fighters.

"The decision to consider a party that is fighting the regime as a terrorist party needs to be reviewed," Mouaz Alkhatib told a "Friends of Syria" meeting in Morocco.

"We might disagree with some parties and their ideas and their political and ideological vision. But we affirm that all the guns of the rebels are aimed at overthrowing the tyrannical criminal regime".