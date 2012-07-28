UPDATE 1-Russia says "not thinking about" asylum for Assad

MOSCOW, July 28 Russia has made no agreement to
grant Syrian President Bashar al-Assad asylum and is "not even
thinking about" doing so, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on
Saturday.
The remarks fell short of a statement that Russia would not
consider taking in Assad but were among Moscow's strongest
indications yet that it is not planning to do so.
"We have said more than once publicly that we are not even
thinking about this," Lavrov said when asked about media reports
Russia was ready to offer Assad asylum.
"There is no agreement, no thought about this issue," Lavrov
told reporters on a flight to Moscow from the Black Sea resort
of Sochi, where he and President Vladimir Putin met Japan's
foreign minister.
"This is all a provocation by those who want to place all
the blame for what is happening in Syria on us and on China."
Lavrov reiterated statements by Putin and other Russian
officials that a Moscow has no special relationship with the
Syrian government, suggesting it might make more sense for a
Western nation to take him in.
"We are not and have not been the closest friends of the
Syrian regime. Its best friends are in Europe, and if somebody
wants to resolve this issue in such a way, let them think about
their capabilities."
Russia has said it is not propping up Assad and would accept
his exit from power in a political transition decided by the
Syrian people, but that his exit must be a precondition and he
must not be pushed out by external forces.