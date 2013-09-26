版本:
中国
2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Russia says ready to help guard Syria chemical weapons sites -agencies

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia is ready to help guard Syria's chemical weapons sites when President Bashar al-Assad destroys chemical arms stockpiles and factories, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Thursday by news agencies.

Ryabkov was speaking as the United Nations Security Council works on developing a resolution on a chemical arms deal that is acceptable to both Russia and Western countries.

