Russia says to show Syrian evidence of rebel chemical arms use -agencies

MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russia will show the U.N. Security Council evidence it has received from Syria's government pointing to the use of chemical weapons by rebels in the Damascus suburbs, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Lavrov, who has said a report by U.N. investigators did not dispel Russia's suspicions that rebels were behind an Aug. 21 poison gas attack, spoke after one of his deputies was given unspecified evidence by the government while visiting Syria.

"We will present all this in the U.N. Security Council, of course," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.