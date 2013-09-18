Russia: U.N. inspectors did not pay due attention to evidence

MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that U.N. investigators who compiled a report on an Aug. 21 poison gas attack in Syria did not pay enough attention to evidence provided by the Syrian government.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus, Ryabkov said evidence that Syrian authorities gave his delegation had been handed over to the U.N. investigators earlier but was not sufficiently reflected in the report they issued on Monday.