Russia: fresh EU sanctions on Syria "counterproductive"

MOSCOW, July 25 Russia on Wednesday said fresh
European Union sanctions against Syria were "counterproductive"
and said it would not recognise measures it viewed as a de-facto
blockade of the country.
The Foreign Ministry expressed dismay over measures
requiring EU member states to inspect sea and air cargoes headed
for Syria from third countries if they suspect weapons may be on
board.
"Russia does not recognise (the EU sanctions) and views them
as counterproductive, not capable of resolving the situation in
Syria," the statement said, adding it went against the letter
and the spirit of a peace plan set out by international mediator
Kofi Annan.