Russia calls Syria violence outrageous, wants talks

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
RIYADH Nov 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the violence in Syria as "outrageous" and said opponents of President Bashar al-Assad needed to integrate the opposition inside Syria into their ranks.
His comments came after talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh with foreign ministers of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which the Qatari foreign minister said had failed to bridge the differences between the two sides.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).