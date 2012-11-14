版本:
2012年 11月 15日

Russia calls Syria violence outrageous, wants talks

RIYADH Nov 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the violence in Syria as "outrageous" and said opponents of President Bashar al-Assad needed to integrate the opposition inside Syria into their ranks.

His comments came after talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh with foreign ministers of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which the Qatari foreign minister said had failed to bridge the differences between the two sides.

