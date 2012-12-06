Syrian government unable to do its job - senior Russian deputy

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Dec 6 Syria's government is incapable of
doing its job properly, a senior Russian lawmaker and ally of
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, in a sign that Moscow is trying
to distance itself from President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia has used its U.N. Security Council veto to thwart
Western and Arab efforts to force its longstanding ally Assad
from power, but the deputy's remarks hinted at growing Russian
frustration with his failure to end the bloodshed in Syria.
"We have shared and do share the opinion that the existing
government in Syria should carry out its functions. But time has
shown that this task is beyond its strength," Vladimir Vasilyev,
who heads President Putin's party group in the State Duma lower
house was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
It said Vasilyev, a deputy speaker in the Duma, had told a
British parliamentary delegation that Russia was doing its best
to help resolve the conflict in Syria but its influence on the
Syrian leadership was limited.
He was speaking shortly before talks were due to start in
Dublin between involving Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and international Syria
mediator Lakhdar Brahimi.
"We have tried to create conditions for the internal forces
in Syria to be able to get the situation under control,"
Vasilyev was quoted as saying.
"Unfortunately, by no means does our position decide
everything - our influence on the Syrian leadership is very
limited."
Russia says Assad's fate cannot be decided outside Syria and
that he must not be forced from power against the will of the
Syrian people. But Moscow has repeatedly said Syria's fate is
not tied to one man and appears to be trying to position itself
for his potential exit from power.
Moscow has said repeatedly that the Syrian government is
ultimately responsible for overall security in the country. It
has also criticised Assad for his handling of the crisis, which
began with a clampdown on pro-democracy protests but grew into
civil war and has killed more than 40,000 people.
After talks with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on
Monday, Putin said that "new, fresh ideas" about how to end the
crisis had emerged and the Kremlin said they would be discussed
further by Russian and Turkish diplomats.