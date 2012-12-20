UPDATE 2-Russia's Putin warns of endless conflict in Syria

* Putin says Russia more concerned by Syria's fate than
Assad's
* Russia calls for U.N. reaction to kidnapping of foreigners
in Syria
By Alexei Anishchuk and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Dec 20 Any solution to the conflict in
Syria must ensure President Bashar al-Assad's forces and his
opponents do not simply swap roles and fight on forever, Russian
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
In what appeared to be his first direct comments on the
possibility of a post-Assad Syria, Putin said Syrians would
ultimately decide their own fate and called for a negotiated
transition period instead of attempts for military victory.
"We are not concerned about the fate of Assad's regime. We
understand what is going on there and that the family has held
power for 40 years," Putin told a news conference.
"We are worried about a different thing - what next? We
simply don't want the current opposition, having become the
authorities, to start fighting the people who are the current
authorities ... and (we don't want) this to go on forever."
The West and some Arab states accuse Russia of shielding
Assad after Moscow blocked three U.N. Security Council
resolutions intended to increase pressure on Damascus to end the
violence that has already killed more than 40,000 people.
Moscow has been reluctant to endorse the "Arab Spring"
popular revolts of the last two years, saying they have
increased instability in the Middle East and created a risk of
radical Islamists seizing power.
"We are for a solution being found to the problem that would
save the region and the country from, firstly, falling apart,
and from a never-ending civil war. Our position is not to keep
Assad and his regime in power at any cost," Putin said.
Western powers and some Syrian opposition groups have said
Russia is shifting its stance on Syria, a suggestion dismissed
by Moscow.
A Moscow-based foreign policy analyst, commenting on Putin
speech, said Russia was unlikely to change stance on Syria even
though it realised Assad's government would eventually fall.
"We don't know how long Assad's regime will hold out - a
month, six months, a year - but its end is unavoidable now,"
said Georgy Mirsky, a Middle East expert at the Institute for
World Economy and International Relations.
"For Putin it's still easier to lose Syria (than change
tack) because he will then say he was fighting for a peaceful,
compromise solution to the very end."
Moscow insists it will not allow a repeat of last year's
events in Libya, where NATO helped rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi
after Russia abstained, rather than use its veto, in a vote on a
U.N. Security Council resolution that was used as a pretext for
military intervention.
On Thursday Russia's Foreign Ministry also called on the
Security Council, long deadlocked on the Syrian conflict that
erupted in March 2011, to urge the Syrian opposition to cease
threats and attacks on foreigners in the country.
It has also called for the release of foreigners held in
Syria, including two Russians kidnapped earlier this week.