Russia says Syria is acting to secure its chemical weapons

* Moscow says weapons were moved to increase security
* Media says Russian ships to call at Syria naval facility
* Lavrov says NATO missiles in Turkey may be more about Iran
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 24 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov has said he doesn't believe Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's government would use chemical weapons in the
country's civil war, saying in remarks broadcast on Monday that
to do so would be "political suicide".
Lavrov told the Russia Today (RT) television channel that
recent signs that parts of Syria's chemical arsenal were being
moved - a development that alarmed Western governments - was an
effort by the government to make the weapons more secure.
"Our information is ... that the latest reports about some
movement of the chemical weapons was related to steps undertaken
by the government to concentrate the chemical stuff ... at two
sites, to make sure it is absolutely protected," he said.
This correlated with information the Americans had, he said.
Citing European and U.S. officials, media reports in early
December said Syria's chemical weapons had been moved and could
be primed for use in response to any dramatic gains by rebels
fighting to topple Assad in a conflict that has killed more than
40,000 people since March 2011.
The United States warned it would take action against such
an escalation, though Syria said it would never use chemical
weapons against its own people.
"I don't believe Syria would use chemical weapons," Lavrov
told RT. "It would be political suicide for the government if it
does."
Russia has angered the West and some Arab states by vetoing
three U.N. Security Council resolutions meant to put pressure on
Assad.
Lavrov said on Friday that neither side could win the civil
war, part of an effort to row back after a deputy was quoted as
saying the rebels could win and that Russia was working on plans
to evacuate its citizens if necessary.
In his RT interview, Lavrov defended Russia's refusal to
press Assad to quit, emphasising Moscow's opposition to military
intervention.
Reiterating criticism of NATO plans to deploy Patriot
missiles in Turkey - which the alliance says are meant to
bolster Turkey's defences against a possible missile attack from
Syria - Lavrov suggested the real goal could be to protect a
radar installation that is part of a system the United States is
building to protect itself against potential attacks from Iran.
Russia says the anti-missile shield will undermine its own
security and the issue is a major irritant in Russian-American
relations.
Asked whether the Patriot deployment was "more about Iran
than Syria", Lavrov said: "Well, that's what some people say.
And the configuration as it is being presented in the media
really looks like it could be used against Iran."
It is unclear whether Russia does intend to evacuate its
citizens from Syria. Russian news agency Interfax cited a naval
source as saying last week that Russia had sent warships from
the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean in case it had to do so.
Itar-Tass and Interfax cited military sources as saying two
landing craft had left a Black Sea port on Monday and would call
at Russia's naval supply and maintenance facility in the Syrian
port of Tartous.
However, it was not clear whether the movements were
anything more than part of a regular rotation. The Defence
Ministry declined to comment.