UPDATE 4-Russia says no proof Assad was behind chemical attack

* Russia suspects rebels staged Syria sarin gas attack
* Lavrov wants U.N. investigators to continue probe
* Blame game points to diplomatic challenges ahead
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia and France sharply
disagreed on Tuesday over a report by U.N. investigators into a
chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds of people in Syria,
underscoring the difficulties in reaching agreement on action at
the U.N. Security Council.
Sitting beside French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius at a
news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said the report had produced no proof that President
Bashar al-Assad's troops carried out the Aug. 21 attack and that
Russia still suspected rebel forces were behind it.
Fabius took the opposite view, saying the report left no
doubt that Assad's forces were to blame for the attack which
Washington says killed more than 1,400 people. The United States
has also blamed Syrian government forces.
Lavrov acknowledged that the investigators' report proved
that chemical weapons had been used but that "there is no answer
to a number of questions we have asked," including whether the
weapons were produced in a factory or home-made.
"We have very serious grounds to believe that this was a
provocation," Lavrov said after talks in Moscow between two
countries with veto powers in the U.N. Security Council.
He said there had been "many provocations" by the rebels
fighting Assad's government, adding: "They were all aimed, over
the last two years, at provoking foreign intervention."
Lavrov said the U.N. report should be examined not in
isolation but along with evidence from sources such as the
Internet and other media, including accounts from "nuns at a
nearby convent" and a journalist who had spoken to rebels.
"We want the events of Aug. 21 to be investigated
dispassionately, objectively and professionally," he said.
FRANCE BLAMES ASSAD'S FORCES
After Lavrov spoke, Fabius, whose country has stood with
U.S. President Barack Obama in backing military action against
Syria, challenged Lavrov's interpretation by saying the result
of the report was clear.
"When you look at the amount of sarin gas used, the vectors,
the techniques behind such an attack, as well as other aspects,
it seems to leave no doubt that the regime is behind it," Fabius
said.
The group Human Rights Watch said rocket trajectories
detailed in the U.N. report suggested they had been fired from a
base belonging to the Republican Guard, run by Assad's brother
Maher.
Drawing lines of presumed rocket flight paths back from two
sites on opposite sides of the Syrian capital that were struck
on Aug. 21, it said they converged in the hills north of central
Damascus where the Republican Guard 104th Brigade is based.
"The Sellstrom report revealed key details of the attack
that strongly suggest the government is to blame, and may even
help identify the location from which the sarin-filled rockets
that killed hundreds of people ... were fired," it said.
"This isn't conclusive, given the limited data available to
the U.N. team, but it is highly suggestive and another piece of
the puzzle," the group said.
The United States also rejected Lavrov's interpretation.
"He is swimming against the tide of international public
opinion," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in
Washington. "The report confirms unequivocally that chemical
weapons, including the nerve agent sarin, were used in Syria."
"Based on the preliminary review of information contained in
the report several crucial details confirm the Assad regime's
guilt in carrying out this attack," Psaki added.
Lavrov and Fabius agreed that there should be a renewed push
for a political solution in Syria. Lavrov also thanked France
for supporting a U.S.-Russian deal which calls for Syria to
account fully for its chemical weapons within a week and for the
removal and destruction of the entire arsenal by mid-2014.
But the differences over culpability for the Aug. 21 attack
indicated the hurdles faced in turning the chemical weapons
agreement into progress towards ending a civil war that has
killed more than 100,000 people since March 2011.
LIKELY WRANGLING AHEAD
Their comments also pointed to likely wrangling in the U.N.
Security Council over the mechanism for enforcing the agreement,
which Assad has accepted, and disputes over punishment for any
violations.
"This will be a litmus test for the future work of the
Security Council," Lavrov said. "Either we grab for Chapter VII
whenever someone says the regime or the opposition has used
chemical weapons ... or we rely on professionals who must
thoroughly and professionally examine each episode and claim."
A U.N. resolution under Chapter VII could authorise military
intervention in Syria, which Russia has adamantly opposed.
Fabius, who went to Moscow to discuss a U.N. resolution that
would frame the U.S.-Russian accord, said the agreement was an
"important step forward but not the end of the story".
"There is a series of precise mechanisms that have to be
placed into a U.N. decision. We spoke about this and it should
be dealt with in the coming days. I insisted, like Sergei
Lavrov, on the necessity to go quickly," he said.
Lavrov cautioned that while the Security Council was to
adopt a resolution supporting the chemical weapons deal, a
separate resolution would be needed to authorise use of force in
response to any new attack and after guilt was proven.
Along with diplomatic ally China, Russia has used its veto
power three times to block Western-backed Security Council
resolutions meant to push Assad out or muscle him into ending a
conflict that began with a crackdown on protests.
Lavrov said putting too much pressure on Assad would
encourage his opponents and hurt the chances for peace.
Fabius suggested it was Assad who should be kept in line and
that he must keep his promise to abandon chemical arms.