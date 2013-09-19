Russia's Putin sees reason for hope in Syrian chemical arms deal

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VALDAI, Russia, Sept 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he could not be 100 percent certain that a plan for the destruction of Syrian chemical weapons would be carried out successfully but he saw positive signs for hope.
"Will we be able to accomplish it all? I cannot be 100 percent sure about it," Putin told a gathering of journalists and Russia experts. "But everything we have seen so far in recent days gives us confidence that this will happen."
Putin also said he had strong grounds to believe that an Aug. 21 chemical attack in Syria was staged by opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015