Russia: both sides in Syria violate human rights

MOSCOW Aug 1 Videos apparently showing rebels
killing supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo
prove that both sides in the conflict violate human rights,
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on
Wednesday.
"The harsh massacre of supporters of the government by the
opposition confirms human rights violations are taking place on
both sides," Gatilov said on twitter.
"It would be useful if Western and Arab politicians looked
at the situation in Syria from this angle too. Everybody must
stop violence," he added.