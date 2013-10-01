UPDATE 2-Russia doubts mid-November date for Syria peace talks

* Says radicals strengthening positions
* Criticises U.N. monitors in Syria
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Oct 1 Russia expressed doubt on Tuesday
that Western nations can persuade Syrian opposition
representatives to take part in an international peace
conference in time for it to take place in mid-November.
The doubts of Damascus's most important ally followed
remarks in which the international envoy for Syria, Lakhdar
Brahimi, said the target date of mid-November was "not 100
percent certain" and cited disunity among rebel forces.
"Until recently we hoped our Western partners, who undertook
to bring the opposition to the conference, could do it quite
quickly, but they were unable to do it quickly, and I don't know
whether they will be able to do so by mid-November," Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
A pledge by the Syrian government to abandon chemical arms
has increased prospects for the peace conference, proposed by
Russia and the United States in May, to go ahead.
U.N. Security Council powers hope it can be held in
mid-November. Lavrov said it must be organised soon since
"radicals and jihadists are strengthening their positions" in
Syria.
"The task is to not lose any more time, and to bring to the
negotiating table with the government those opposition groups
that ... think not about creating a caliphate in Syria or just
seizing power and using it at their will, but about the fate of
their country," Lavrov said after meeting Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu,
secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
Lavrov also called into question the thoroughness of a U.N.
chemical weapons mission after suggesting that it had not
examined a site outside of Aleppo where Russia and the Syrian
government say rebel forces likely used chemical weapons.
"The commission recently returned (to Syria) and already
announced that it finished its work and is returning to New
York," said Lavrov.
"As far as I understand, they examined several more places
where there are claims chemical weapons were used near Damascus.
And as before, the commission did not travel to the outskirts of
Aleppo, where a serious incident of the use of chemical weapons
occurred on March 19."
Syrian rebels blame Assad's government for that attack.
Russian experts visited the location earlier this year and
took samples of material from the site that were later analysed
at a Russian laboratory certified by the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Russia's U.N. envoy said
previously.
The site was one of the places covered in the U.N.
committee's mandate. "And so we want to understand whether the
mission's report will be complete or incomplete," Lavrov said,
"considering that this mission was not able to visit all the
locations named in its initial mandate."