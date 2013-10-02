UPDATE 2-World powers on "right track" on Syria chemical arms - Putin

MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday global powers were "on the right track" with a
plan to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons and could avert
military intervention in the conflict if they worked together,
Agreement on the plan to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons
was reached after U.S. President Barack Obama asked Congress to
approve air strikes to punish Syria's government over an Aug. 21
gas attack the United States says killed more than 1,400 people.
"There is every reason to believe we are on the right
track," Putin told an investment conference.
He said the chemical weapons plan, which has rekindled an
effort to convene an international conference to seek a solution
to the conflict, could not have been put in place without
support from Obama and the leaders of many countries.
"I believe that if we continue to act in such a coordinated
way, it will not be necessary to use force and increase the
number of people wounded and killed in the long-suffering land
of Syria," said Putin.
Russia has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's strongest
backer during the civil war, blocking a number of Western
initiatives in the U.N. Security Council and blaming the Aug. 21
gas attack on rebel forces.
Russia has emphasised that rebels fighting Assad must also
abide by the chemical weapons agreement and made clear it would
demand proof of government responsibility for any future attack
before approving punishment in the Security Council.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia had seen reports
and heard from various sources that some Middle East nations had
developed close contacts with the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra
Front and other militant groups, Interfax news agency reported.
Lavrov said the reports, which he did not describe in
detail, indicate that "these radicals already have some
components of chemical weapons" that were either found in Syria
or brought in from abroad, Interfax reported.