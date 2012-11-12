版本:
中国
2012年 11月 12日

Russia says Syrian opposition should seek dialogue

MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia said a new Syrian opposition coalition, formed at the weekend to oust President Bashar al-Assad, should seek an end to the Syrian crisis through negotiation and reject outside interference.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia's "main criterion ... remains the readiness of such alliances to act on the platform of a peaceful resolution of the conflict by Syrians themselves, without external interference, through dialogue and negotiations."

