RPT-BRIEF-Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate
MOSCOW Jan 15 Permanent U.N. Security Council member Russia said in a Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday that an effort by dozens of countries to refer the Syrian crisis to the International Criminal Court was "ill-timed and counterproductive".
More than 50 countries asked the Security Council on Monday to refer the crisis in Syria to the court, which prosecutes people for genocide and war crimes.
* Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.