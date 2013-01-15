版本:
Russia says against referring Syria crisis to war crimes court

MOSCOW Jan 15 Permanent U.N. Security Council member Russia said in a Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday that an effort by dozens of countries to refer the Syrian crisis to the International Criminal Court was "ill-timed and counterproductive".

More than 50 countries asked the Security Council on Monday to refer the crisis in Syria to the court, which prosecutes people for genocide and war crimes.

