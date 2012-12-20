Russia more worried by Syria's fate than Assad's - Putin

MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's main concern in Syria is
the fate of the country and not that of President Bashar
al-Assad, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
He said Moscow wanted to ensure that any solution to the
conflict in Syria must prevent the opposition and government
forces just swapping roles and continuing to fight indefinitely.
"We are not concerned about the fate of Assad's regime. We
understand what is going on there," Putin told his annual news
conference. "We are worried about a different thing - what next?
We simply don't want the current opposition, having become the
authorities, to start fighting the people who are the current
authorities and become the opposition - and (we don't want) this
to go on forever."