Russia: still chance for negotiated solution to Syria conflict

MOSCOW Dec 29 The situation in Syria is worsening but a negotiated solution to the 21-month-old conflict that has killed over 44,000 people remains possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

He spoke after talks in Moscow with U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi but appeared to offer no major new ideas for ending the conflict, in which rebels are trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Moscow.

