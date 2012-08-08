Senator urges Russia, US to rid Syria of chemical arms

* Lugar wants US, Russia to rid Syria of chemical arms
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Aug 8 U.S. Senator Richard Lugar, a
veteran disarmament campaigner, has urged Russia and the United
States to put aside their differences over Syria and work
together to remove its stockpile of chemical weapons.
In Moscow for talks with foreign and defence ministry
officials, he said the proposal was his own, had not been
officially sanctioned and the initial response from Russia had
been cool.
But Lugar, who is serving his final term as Republican
senator from Indiana, said the two former Cold War enemies could
reap benefits in other areas - such as political and trade
relations - if they joined forces to reduce Syria's stockpiles.
"I've suggested that we ought to be thinking ahead, about
two great powers with great respect for each other, and
considering tackling the problem of the chemical weapons of
Syria," Lugar, the senior Republican on the U.S. Foreign
Relations Committee, told reporters in a Moscow hotel.
Referring to the results of efforts to rid the world of
nuclear weapons as the Cold War drew to a close and after the
Soviet Union collapsed, he said: "It's set the stage for the
development of trade ties."
Cooperation to reduce Syria's stockpile would mark a step
forward for Russia and the United States after months of
disagreement over the 17-month-old uprising against President
Bashar al-Assad.
U.S.-Russian relations also became frayed during a
presidential election campaign this year in which Vladimir
Putin, who is now back in the Kremlin, accused Western
governments of funding opposition groups in Russia.
Moscow, which has a naval maintenance facility in Syria,
sells it arms and wants to keep a foothold in the Middle East,
has repeatedly opposed efforts backed by Washington to tighten
sanctions on Damascus and remove Assad from power.
COOL RESPONSE
Lugar, 80, said a senior Russian Defence Ministry official
had responded to his proposal on the elimination of chemical
weapons by saying Syria had not signed an international
convention intended to prevent the development and production of
chemical arms and Russia and Washington did not own the arms.
The senator responded: "But it is also not very clear who in
the course of events will own them ... Everyone sees these
weapons as having a potentially adverse influence on the course
of peace and stability in the Middle East."
Syrian Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi
acknowledged last month that the country had chemical weapons,
saying it would not use them to crush rebels but could use them
against forces from outside the country.
Russia later said it told the Syrian government that it was
unacceptable to use or threaten to use chemical weapons.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed
concern and demanded Syria's government state that it would not
use them "under any circumstances".
Lugar came to Moscow to try to ensure the extension of the
Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction programme which he
helped launch in 1991.
The project, intended to dismantle nuclear and chemical
weapons in the former Soviet Union, was last ratified by Russia
in 2008 and is due to expire in 2013. Aides said it had resulted
in the deactivation of more than 7,650 strategic warheads.
Lugar is also visiting the former Soviet republics of
Ukraine and Georgia. Aides said it could be his last working
trip to Moscow, two decades after his first visit to try to
reduce weapons stockpiles.
A 35-year veteran of the Senate, and a leading foreign
policy voice, he was defeated in the Indiana Republican primary
in May.