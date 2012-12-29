版本:
2012年 12月 29日

Russia: Syrian opposition's stance on Assad "a dead end"

MOSCOW Dec 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the Syrian opposition coalition's refusal to talk to President Bashar al-Assad's government amounts to a "dead end".

"We are sure this is a dead-end position which only will lead to degradation of the situation," said Lavrov, who also repeated Russia's position that Assad's exit must not be a precondition for a political process.

