Russia says will not change position on Syria

MOSCOW Dec 14 Moscow has not changed policy on Syria and will not do so, despite a Russian diplomat's remark that President Bashar al-Assad's opponents might win, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"We have never changed our position and we will not change it," the spokesman, Alexander Lukashevich, told a news conference. He also said Russia was not involved in any talks on Assad's fate or on getting him out of Syria.