版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 17:56 BJT

Russia says will not change position on Syria

MOSCOW Dec 14 Moscow has not changed policy on Syria and will not do so, despite a Russian diplomat's remark that President Bashar al-Assad's opponents might win, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"We have never changed our position and we will not change it," the spokesman, Alexander Lukashevich, told a news conference. He also said Russia was not involved in any talks on Assad's fate or on getting him out of Syria.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐