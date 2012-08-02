UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin says regrets Annan's departure

MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he regretted Kofi Annan was leaving his role as
international peace envoy for Syria and called the situation
there "a tragedy", Russian news agencies reported.
Annan said on Thursday he would quit, frustrated by
"finger-pointing" and a stalemate at the U.N. Security Council
while the armed rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad was
becoming increasingly bloody.
"Kofi Annan is a very respectable person, a brilliant
diplomat and a very decent man, so it's really a shame," Putin
said in London, according to Interfax. "But I hope that the
international community's efforts aimed at ending the violence
will continue."
Russia has shielded Assad's government from increased
international pressure by vetoing, along with China, three U.N.
Security Council resolutions backed by Western and Arab states.
Russia also said it would not back another draft resolution
now before the U.N. General Assembly, saying it was unbalanced
and put too much blame for spiralling violence on the Assad
government.