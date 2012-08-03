版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 20:43 BJT

Russia denies plans to send ships to Syria - RIA

MOSCOW Aug 3 Russia's Defence Ministry denied on Friday that it plans to send naval vessels to the Syrian port of Tartus, the state-owned RIA news agency said.

It dismissed reports, attributed by Russian news agencies to a source in the general staff, that Moscow was sending three large landing ships with marines aboard.

