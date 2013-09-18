版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 01:51 BJT

Russia signals opposition to tough resolution on Syria arms

MOSCOW, Sept 18 A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that an initial U.N. Security Council resolution supporting a deal for Syria to scrap its chemical arms should be limited to that purpose, suggesting Moscow would oppose any threat of force at this stage.

Speaking in Damascus, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the resolution should support an expected decision by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons backing the U.S.-Russian deal "and nothing more than that".

