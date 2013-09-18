Russia signals opposition to tough resolution on Syria arms

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development posts Q4 loss of $0.11/share
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
MOSCOW, Sept 18 A Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that an initial U.N. Security Council resolution supporting a deal for Syria to scrap its chemical arms should be limited to that purpose, suggesting Moscow would oppose any threat of force at this stage.
Speaking in Damascus, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the resolution should support an expected decision by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons backing the U.S.-Russian deal "and nothing more than that".
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares
* Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corporation