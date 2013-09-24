版本:
Russia says hopes for UN agreement on Syria resolution this week

MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia hopes the U.N. Security Council will reach agreement this week on a resolution supporting a deal for Syria to abandon its chemical weapons, but there is no guarantee, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Ryabkov, speaking in the Russian parliament, reiterated that Russia would not accept a resolution that would trigger automatic punitive measures in the event of Syrian non-compliance with its obligations.
