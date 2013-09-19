版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 20:00 BJT

Russia says no plans yet to destroy Syrian chemical arms on own soil

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia has no current plans to destroy Syrian chemical weapons on its own territory under a Russia-U.S. deal to eliminate President Bashar al-Assad's stockpiles, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

Asked whether Russia had plans to destroy Syria's chemical weapons stock on its own soil, Shoigu told the Interfax news agency, "No. A decision needs to be taken for this."

He added, however, that Russia has factories that can handle chemical arms disposal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐