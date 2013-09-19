Russia says no plans yet to destroy Syrian chemical arms on own soil

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia has no current plans to destroy Syrian chemical weapons on its own territory under a Russia-U.S. deal to eliminate President Bashar al-Assad's stockpiles, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

Asked whether Russia had plans to destroy Syria's chemical weapons stock on its own soil, Shoigu told the Interfax news agency, "No. A decision needs to be taken for this."

He added, however, that Russia has factories that can handle chemical arms disposal.