UPDATE 2-Syrian army captures strategic town at approaches to Aleppo

By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT Nov 1 Syria's armed forces said on
Friday they had captured a strategic northern town at the
eastern gates of Aleppo, the former commercial hub long the
scene of fierce fighting between government and rebel fighters.
The town of Safira lies on a road the army said would be
used to send in medicine and supplies to government-controlled
areas of Aleppo, mired in a bloody stalemate for over a year. It
is also the site of a chemical weapons installation under
government control and cleared of equipment.
The capture of Safira is significant in that it marks a
rare victory for Assad's forces near the mostly rebel-held
north. Opposition groups confirmed the army's seizure of the
city, southeast of Aleppo.
"Our heroic armed forces gained full control over the town
of Safira after a series of strategic operations... The
importance of this new success for our armed forces is due to
its strategic importance at the eastern gates of Aleppo," a
spokesman for the Syrian army said in a televised statement.
The conflict in Syria, now more than 2-1/2-years old, has
long been in stalemate but Assad's forces have been making slow
advances in the centre of the country and near the capital since
they captured a strategic border town near Lebanon with the help
of the Lebanese Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
the government had seized the town on Friday morning after more
than three weeks of fighting.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), which has teams in Syria to eliminate the country's
chemical weapons arsenal, has said its teams were unable to
reach two sites for inspection because they were too dangerous.
A source briefed on their operations said one of those sites
was at Safira.
The chemical weapons site itself has been under government
control but emptied of equipment because of fighting nearby,
according to the OPCW.
ASSAD ADVANCES ON REBEL AREAS
Further south, fighting took place in and around the capital
Damascus where the government has launched an offensive in
recent months to retake rebel-held suburbs.
The Observatory said the rural town of Sbeneh, 6 km (4
miles) south of Damascus, faced shelling and clashes between
rebels and government forces supported by pro-Assad militias,
Hezbollah fighters and other foreign fighters.
The attack is part of government attempt to retake rural
towns outside Damascus by heavy shelling from afar in
conjunction with a slow but creeping blockade that has prevented
food or supplies from entering the area.
Rebel-held districts on the edge of the capital, some under
siege for nearly a year, have been at the forefront of the
uprising against Assad, whose family has ruled Syria for four
decades.
The next front in the war is expected to centre on the
mountainous Qalamoun area, roughly 50 km (30 miles) north of
Damascus, less than 10 km (6 miles) from the Lebanese border.
One of Syria's most heavily militarised districts, Qalamoun
is vital to Assad's control of the route from Damascus to the
Latakia coast, a stronghold of his minority Alawite sect.
Syria's majority Sunni Muslim population has largely
supported the uprising, while Alawites have generally stood with
Assad.
Diplomats said a hospital in Qalamoun was evacuated on
Friday while the University of Qalamoun closed on Thursday. A
message on the university's website cited maintenance to the
water system for the 10-day closure.
Fighting has sometimes damaged water and sanitation
infrastructure, but activists in Damascus suspected the
government is preparing to use the campus as a military base.