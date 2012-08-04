Syrian army makes push into Aleppo battleground district

ALEPPO, Syria Aug 4 A Syrian army helicopter fired machinegun rounds on the city of Aleppo on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as Syrian troops fired artillery shells to break through the rebels' frontline in the battleground district of Salaheddine.

"There is one helicopter and we're hearing two explosions every minute," a Reuters reporter said.

In Salaheddine, rebels from the Free Syria Army hid in alleyways, dodging the Syrian army's bullets and tank rounds that struck a building in the district.