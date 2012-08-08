UPDATE 1-Syria rebels abandon frontline Aleppo district

ALEPPO, Syria Aug 8 Syrian rebels fighting
President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the city of Aleppo have
abandoned their positions in a district that has been a
frontline of fighting in recent days.
"We have retreated, get out of here," a lone rebel fighter
yelled at Reuters journalists as they arrived on Wednesday in
the Salaheddine district. A checkpoint that had been manned by
rebel fighters for the last week had disappeared, its location
marked only by an opposition flag.
Explosions could be heard as incoming gunfire hit buildings
in the area. A Syrian government security source told Lebanon's
Al-Manar television that Syrian forces were now in control of
the Salaheddine district.
Helicopters flew over a police station that was still in
rebel hands about 1 km (half a mile) away from Salaheddine.
Fighters ran around in chaos shouting into walkie talkies: "The
army has entered, the army has entered".
A rebel commander who identified himself as Abu Ali said he
had received information that army tanks had entered
Salaheddine, adding that he had little additional information
because communications were bad.