UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions Syrian oil firm, Hezbollah

By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON Aug 10 The United States imposed a
new round of largely symbolic penalties against Syria on Friday
that targeted state-run oil company Sytrol and said it was
exposing Hezbollah for providing support to President Bashar
al-Assad's government.
The Lebanese Shi'ite group, which is allied with Iran and
was designated by the United States as a terrorist organization
in 1990s, has been providing training and extensive logistical
support to Syria's government, the U.S. Treasury said.
Assad is seeking to crush a 17-month rebellion in Syria, a
strategic country that borders Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, Iraq and
Turkey.
U.S. officials said they did not know if the sanctions would
have any financial effect on Hezbollah or whether other nations
would impose economic penalties against the group, suggesting
that they were mostly symbolic. Any Hezbollah assets under U.S.
jurisdiction have been frozen for years under previous orders.
"We believe that if they (other nations) are presented with
this information ... they may want to take additional measures
and over the long term that will limit the amount of space that
Hezbollah has to operate," said Daniel Benjamin, the State
Department coordinator for counterterrorism.
"We do see very concrete benefits coming from this
designation, whether they will be in the area of financial
sanctions or not remains to be seen. But in terms of casting a
bright light on what the group is doing, I think that is vitally
important," Benjamin said on call with reporters.
The United States has accused Hezbollah of directly training
Syrian government officials within the country and of
facilitating the training of Syrian forces by Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Americans have been banned from doing business with
Hezbollah since the foreign terrorist designation and Syria's
central bank and top Syrian government officials are already
blocked from U.S. markets.
The announcement came as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
heads to Turkey as both countries grapple with the uprising in
Syria, where Assad's forces were seeking to re-establish control
over Aleppo, Syria's largest city.
SYTROL
Washington also imposed additional sanctions on Syria's
state-run oil company, Sytrol, for having provided gasoline to
Iran. The new penalties block Sytrol's U.S. banking and property
transactions, though U.S. entities are already prohibited from
dealing with the company.
Last year, the United States took steps to freeze Syrian
assets held under U.S. jurisdiction, barred Americans from
exporting services to Syria, banned U.S. imports of Syrian
petroleum products and added Sytrol to its blacklist of
companies hit with asset freezes.
Sytrol was penalized on Friday under the Iran Sanctions Act,
which has been strengthened in recent years to make it more
difficult for companies to trade with the energy sector in Iran.
The West suspects Iran of seeking nuclear arms, which the
country denies. Iran saying its nuclear program is solely for
civilian purposes such as generating electricity.
An Obama administration official said the sanctions were
designed to further deter the international business community
from working with Syria's and Iran's energy sector.
The State Department said that in April, Syria and Iran
engaged in two-way trade in the energy sector in which Syria
sent 33,000 metric tons of gasoline to Iran. It said the United
States put the value of the gasoline delivered by Sytrol to Iran
in April at more than $36 million, well above the thresholds for
triggering sanctions under the Iran sanctions act.