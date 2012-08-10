版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 23:41 BJT

US sanctions Syrian firm for providing Iran gasoline

WASHINGTON Aug 10 The United States has imposed sanctions on Syria's state-run oil company Sytrol for having provided gasoline to Iran, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"Though these sanctions are a direct result of Syria's provision of gasoline to Iran, the United States views Iran's broader support for the Assad regime as completely unjustifiable," department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said in a written statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐