US sanctions Syrian firm for providing Iran gasoline

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
WASHINGTON Aug 10 The United States has imposed sanctions on Syria's state-run oil company Sytrol for having provided gasoline to Iran, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
"Though these sanctions are a direct result of Syria's provision of gasoline to Iran, the United States views Iran's broader support for the Assad regime as completely unjustifiable," department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said in a written statement.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.