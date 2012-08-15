版本:
Saudi Arabia tells citizens to leave Lebanon immediately -SPA

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Aug 15 Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately", the state news agency reported in an SMS alert on Wednesday.

"The Saudi Arabian embassy in Lebanon calls all Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon immediately," the alert said, without elaborating.

