Rebel attack on school outside Damascus kills 29 - SANA

DAMASCUS Dec 4 A rebel mortar attack on a school outside Damascus on Tuesday killed 29 people, Syria's state news agency SANA said.

It said 28 students and one teacher were killed at the school in Wafideen Camp, in the Damascus suburbs.

