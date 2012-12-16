Syria VP says neither side can win war - newspaper

BEIRUT Dec 16 Syria's Vice President Farouq al-Sharaa told a Lebanese newspaper that neither the forces of President Bashar al-Assad nor opposition fighters were able to win the war in Syria.

Sharaa said the situation in the country was heading from bad to worse and that a "historic settlement", involving the formation of a national unity government, was needed to end the conflict, al-Akhbar newspaper cited him as saying in its Monday edition.