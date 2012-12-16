Syria VP says neither side can win war - newspaper

BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO says debt reduction is key priority
* CEO Donald Lindsay says would like to get debt down below $5 billion; could get there by year end
BEIRUT Dec 16 Syria's Vice President Farouq al-Sharaa told a Lebanese newspaper that neither the forces of President Bashar al-Assad nor opposition fighters were able to win the war in Syria.
Sharaa said the situation in the country was heading from bad to worse and that a "historic settlement", involving the formation of a national unity government, was needed to end the conflict, al-Akhbar newspaper cited him as saying in its Monday edition.
* Glazer Capital LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of december 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2l8GuSa] Further company coverage: