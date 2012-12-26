版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 26日 星期三 19:01 BJT

Shelling in Syria's Raqqa kills 20, at least 8 children

BEIRUT Dec 26 Government shelling in the northern Syrian province of Raqqa killed about 20 people, at least 8 of them children, a video posted by activists on Wednesday showed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights published a video showing rows of the blood-stained bodies laid out on blankets. The sound of crying relatives could be heard in the background.

The shelling hit the province's al-Qahtania village, but it was unclear when the attack happened.

