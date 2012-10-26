版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 16:48 BJT

Tank fire, snipers kill 3 in Damascus suburb - activists

BEIRUT Oct 26 Three people were killed by tank fire and snipers in the Damascus suburb of Harasta on Friday, activists said, in another violation of a ceasefire intended to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Rebels in a northern town close to the Turkish border also reported one of their fighters was shot dead by a sniper early on Friday and a Reuters journalist in the town heard what sounded like four rounds of tank fire.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐