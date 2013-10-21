Besieged Syrian town pleads "Save us from death" in letter

* Mouadamiya under siege for over a year
* Residents say "the humanitarian situation is tragic"
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Oct 21 Residents of a Syrian town
besieged by President Bashar al-Assad's forces appealed to the
world to "save us from death" in an open letter describing
desperate conditions and suffering.
Hundreds of men, women and children in Mouadamiya had died
and thousands had been wounded, they said.
Mouadamiya, on the southwest outskirts of the capital
Damascus, was occupied by anti-Assad rebels last year and the
government has been trying to win it back since then.
"For nearly one year, the city of Mouadamiya has been under
siege with no access to food, electricity, medicine,
communications, and fuel," said the letter, distributed by the
opposition Syrian National Council on Monday.
"We have been hit by rockets, artillery shells, napalm,
white phosphorous, and chemical weapons," it said.
The writers, who did not give their names, said they had
managed to find enough power to run a computer and connect to
the internet to send the letter.
The SNC said nearly 12,000 people face starvation and death
in Mouadamiya. About 90 percent of Mouadamiya has been
destroyed, few doctors remained, and residents were eating
"leaves of trees".
Reuters cannot confirm reports from the besieged town due to
government restrictions. The government says the residents of
Mouadamiya are being "held hostage" by terrorists, the term it
uses for armed opposition groups. It denies using chemical
weapons.
United Nations humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said last
week that despite the government evacuating 3,000 people this
month, thousands more remain trapped inside Mouadamiya.
She said that United Nations teams had been denied access.
Local doctors have told Reuters that hunger has become
severe in recent months.
RENEWED BOMBING
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring
organisation said on Monday that rebels and government forces
clashed on the edges of Mouadamiya overnight and the army bombed
the town.
"We appeal to your sense of humanity not to forget us," the
residents' letter said. "We implore you to deliver our message
to the whole world.
"Save us from death. Save us from the hell of Assad's
killing machine."
More than 100,000 people have died during the war, which
started with peaceful protests against four decades of Assad
family rule in March 2011 then escalated into a civil war with
sectarian overtones.
Western powers have mostly backed opposition forces while
Russia and Iran support Assad. Moscow and Washington are
planning to hold peace talks in Geneva next month but the
warring parties have not expressed a willingness to compromise.