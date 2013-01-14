Air strike near Damascus kills 20 - opposition activists

BEIRUT Jan 14 An air strike on a rebel-held
town southwest of the Syrian capital Damascus killed 20 people
on Monday, resident opposition activists said.
An activist living in Moadamiyeh, who asked not to be named,
said the dead were members of two families and included women
and children. Activist video footage showed images of the limp
body of a boy being pulled out from broken concrete, his back
covered in dust and his front in blood.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group
based in Britain, said it had the names of six children killed
when a building hit by the strike collapsed.
The opposition-linked body said at least 10 people had been
killed, but that the toll was likely to rise as many of the
wounded were in critical condition and some civilians were still
under the rubble.
Reuters could not verify the reports due to government curbs
on independent media. State media did not mention the incident.
On Sunday, forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad killed
at least 36 people, 14 of them children, in bombardments of
rebel-held eastern areas near the capital, activists said.
The air, rocket and artillery campaign is the heaviest since
rebels overran a helicopter base and missile base near Damascus
two months ago and encroached on the main international airport,
inching steadily closer to the capital, the sources said.
The military uses air strikes and artillery to hit rebels
holding a line of eastern and southern areas around the capital.
More than 60,000 people have been killed during the
21-month-old revolt, which began with peaceful protests but
turned violent after Assad's forces shot at demonstrators.