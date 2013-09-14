版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 14日 星期六 18:33 BJT

U.S., Russia agree deal on Syria chemical weapons

GENEVA, Sept 14 The United States and Russia have agreed on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday after nearly three days of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Kerry said that, under the pact, Syria must submit a "comprehensive listing" of its chemical weapons stockpiles within one week.
