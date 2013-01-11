US, Russia talks on Syria end without breakthrough

GENEVA Jan 11 International envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi and senior envoys from Russia and the United States
called for a political solution to end Syria's crisis on Friday
but reached no breakthrough.
"We stressed again that in our view there was no military
solution to this conflict. We underscored the necessity to reach
a political solution based on the Geneva communique of 30 June
2012," Brahimi said in a joint statement read out after his
closed-door talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William
Burns and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
Brahimi, in answer to a question, told reporters in Geneva:
"If you are asking whether there is a solution around the
corner, I'm not sure that is the case."