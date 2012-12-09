Brahimi holds "constructive" talks with U.S. and Russia on Syria crisis

UPDATE 2-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
GENEVA Dec 9 International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said after talks with senior U.S. and Russian officials on Sunday that they had agreed it was still possible to find a political solution to the deepening crisis in Syria.
"The meeting was constructive and held in a spirit of cooperation. It explored avenues to move forward a peaceful process and mobilise greater international action in favour of a political solution to the Syrian crisis," Brahimi said in a statement issued at the end of all-day talks in Geneva.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) and Microsoft will work together to develop industry solutions under name "Real Estate Services 4.0" for control, management and operational provision of facility management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.