Brahimi: US, Russia must contain Syria war, peace talks delayed

GENEVA, June 25 Syria envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said on Tuesday that a conference on ending the war in Syria would not take place in July as he had hoped, and called on the United States and Russia to help contain the conflict.

"Frankly I doubt whether the conference will take place in July. The opposition has their next meeting on July 4-5. So I don't think they will be ready," he said before starting a round of preparatory talks with U.S. and Russian officials in Geneva.

"I very, very much hope that the governments in the region and the big powers - particularly the United States and Russia - that they will act to contain this situation that is getting out of hand not only in Syria but also in the region." (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)