Brahimi: US, Russia must contain Syria war, peace talks delayed

GENEVA, June 25 Syria envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said
on Tuesday that a conference on ending the war in Syria would
not take place in July as he had hoped, and called on the United
States and Russia to help contain the conflict.
"Frankly I doubt whether the conference will take place in
July. The opposition has their next meeting on July 4-5. So I
don't think they will be ready," he said before starting a round
of preparatory talks with U.S. and Russian officials in Geneva.
"I very, very much hope that the governments in the region
and the big powers - particularly the United States and Russia -
that they will act to contain this situation that is getting out
of hand not only in Syria but also in the region."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)