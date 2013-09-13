版本:
Kerry, Lavrov hope Syria chemical talks will revive peace conference

GENEVA, Sept 13 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday they were hopeful that talks on Syria's chemical weapons would help revive an international plan for a "Geneva 2" conference to end the war in Syria.

Kerry, who said the ongoing talks on chemical weapons were "constructive", told a news conference in Geneva that he and Lavrov planned to meet in New York around Sept 28 and hoped to agree a date for the Geneva 2 conference then.

