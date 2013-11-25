UPDATE 2-Syria peace talks set for Jan. 22 in Geneva - UN

* First face-to-face meeting between warring sides
* Not clear whether Iran invited to Geneva conference
* U.N. to discuss access to besieged towns
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
GENEVA, Nov 25 An international peace conference
aimed at ending Syria's civil war will be held on Jan. 22, the
first face-to-face talks between the government of President
Bashar al-Assad and rebels seeking to overthrow him, the United
Nations said on Monday.
The United Nations is hoping for a peaceful transition in
Syria, building on an agreement between world powers reached in
June last year. The deal calls for the warring sides to agree to
set up a transitional governing body with full executive powers,
including over military and security entities.
"We will go to Geneva with a mission of hope," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement.
The announcement came as Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi met
senior U.S. and Russian officials in Geneva in his latest effort
to get negotiations on track to end a war, now in its third
year, that has killed more than 100,000 people.
Brahimi, with backing from world powers, has been trying to
convene a peace conference since May and had hoped that it could
be held in mid-December. He will hold a news conference later on
Monday to announce the invitees, a spokeswoman said.
The participation of Syria's ally Iran in the peace
conference has been a major stumbling block as Washington has
opposed it, while Russia has backed Tehran's attendance.
It was not clear from Ban's statement whether Iran would be
invited. He said he expected "all regional and international
partners to demonstrate their meaningful support for
constructive negotiations".
Brahimi has previously called for Iran to be included in the
conference.
A U.S. official said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
would attend the talks.
World powers including the United States clinched a deal on
curtailing Iran's nuclear programme at the weekend, in a sign of
easing tensions between the longtime foes.
Brahimi, after separate talks with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
at the weekend, met leaders of the Syrian opposition on Sunday.
Factional fighting and fragmentation among those seeking to
overthrow Assad have hampered the revolt as well as diplomatic
efforts to form a representative opposition party to negotiate
with Assad's delegation.
Islamist fighters in Syria joined forces on Friday to form
what may be the biggest rebel army in the country, further
undermining Western-backed military commanders.
U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos has called a meeting in
Geneva on Tuesday on the need for aid workers to have access to
deliver supplies to besieged civilians in Syria.
The fate of civilians in the towns of eastern Gouta, the Old
City of Homs and Mouadamiya on the edge of Damascus is of utmost
concern, Western diplomats say. The Assad government says the
residents of Mouadamiya are being "held hostage" by terrorists.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)