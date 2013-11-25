Kerry says Syria conference best opportunity to resolve conflict

WASHINGTON Nov 25 A peace conference on Syria
is the best opportunity to form a transitional government to end
the Syrian conflict but no one should underestimate the
difficulties ahead, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Monday.
The United Nations announced it would convene an
international peace conference in Geneva on Jan. 22 aimed at
ending the Syrian civil war that has killed more than 100,000
people.
"We are well aware that the obstacles on the road to a
political solution are many, and we will enter the Geneva
conference on Syria with our eyes wide open," Kerry said in a
statement.
The United States has opposed Iran attending the meeting
because of its backing for President Bashar al-Assad's forces
and wants Tehran to state its support for a political
transition.
"We will continue to work in concert with the U.N. and our
partners on remaining issues, including which countries will be
invited to attend and what the agenda will be," Kerry said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Vicki Allen)