Russia says no agreement on invite for Iran to Syria talks-Ifax

MOSCOW Nov 25 There is no final agreement yet
on whether Iran will be invited to an international conference
to be convened in January to seek an end to the conflict in
Syria, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Monday.
"Questions about the external players that will be invited
to the conference require further discussion," Interfax quoted
Gatilov as saying in Geneva, where he was among the Russians
meeting U.S. officials and U.N. Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi
to discuss the conference.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Toby Chopra)